Rumor Central: Mariners won't shop Nelson Cruz?

When the Seattle Mariners traded for Ryon Healy last week, there was speculation that Nelson Cruz could be shopped this winter. That does not appear to be the case, reports Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

The Mariners added a power bat by acquiring Healy, who hit 25 homers last season, from the Oakland Athletics for reliever Emilio Pagan. Healy is expected to be the everyday first baseman rather than take away at-bats from Cruz as the primary designated hitter.

The 37-year-old Cruz has averaged 42 homers over the last four seasons and drove in a league-high 119 runs with a .288/.375/.549 slash line in 2017.

Cafardo suggests Cruz could be a “good DH candidate” for the Red Sox if the Mariners were to shop the five-time All-Star.

