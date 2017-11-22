Rumor Central: Mariners, Jon Jay discussing deal?

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly zeroed in on a target to fill the outfield void vacated by Jarrod Dyson, who recently became a free agent.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, "there's some momentum" toward an agreement between Seattle and veteran outfielder Jon Jay.

Jay, 32, slashed 296/.374/.375 across 433 plate appearances for the Chicago Cubs last season while demonstrating the ability to play all three outfield spots. Known more for his defense than his power (just two home runs in 2017), Jay made $8 million while on a one-year contract with Chicago.

The Mariners already have Ben Gamel, Guillermo Heredia and Mitch Haniger in the outfield, so Jay would likely serve as a part-time rover -- similar to his role with the Cubs.

The former second-round pick in 2006 has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres throughout his eight-year career in the majors.

-- Nick Ostiller