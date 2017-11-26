        <
          Rumor Central: Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers interested in Jake Arrieta?

          Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish are widely considered as the top pitchers available on the free-agent market. Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports
          The Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers have each shown an interest in Jake Arrieta, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. Those three clubs join the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers as teams that have checked in on the free-agent right-hander.

          Rumor CentralThe 31-year-old Arrieta was 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA in 30 starts for the Chicago Cubs last season, recording 163 strikeouts over 168⅓ innings.

          Arrieta ranks No. 4 among Keith Law's top 50 free agents this offseason, the second-highest pitcher on the list behind Yu Darvish.

          A Scott Boras client and the 2015 Cy Young winner, Arrieta made approximately $15.6 million with the Cubs in 2017.

          -- Alex Tekip

