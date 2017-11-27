Rumor Central: Rangers eyeing Lance Lynn, Alex Cobb?

The Texas Rangers may not be done shopping for starting pitching after agreeing to a one-year deal with Doug Fister on Sunday.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports the Rangers have “sustained interest” in 30-year-old free-agent right-handers Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn. Both Cobb and Lynn would come at a higher cost than Fister, whose deal reportedly is worth $4 million and includes a team option for 2019.

Cobb posted a 12-10 record with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for the Rays in 2017. Lynn was 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in a league-high 33 starts for the Cardinals.

The Rangers also are among the teams interested in free-agent right-hander Jake Arrieta, who will have an even higher price tag.

Adding pitching help is a priority for the Rangers, who traded away Yu Darvish over the summer and could lose Andrew Cashner to free agency.

-- Doug Mittler