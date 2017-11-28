Rumor Central: At least six teams in on Yu Darvish?

With the winter meetings less than two weeks away, the market for free agent Yu Darvish might be taking shape.

Citing a source close to the pitcher, Jim Bowden of Sirius XM Radio reports six teams are legitimately "in" on Darvish and there are "another handful that are staying close."

Darvish split last season between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, compiling a 3.86 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 209 strikeouts. The four-time All-Star was pounded in two World Series starts (21.60 ERA), but that is not expected to have a big impact on his market value.

ESPN's Keith Law lists Darvish No. 1 on his list of top 50 free agents .

Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine told MLB Network Radio last weekend that he has been in contact with Darvish's camp. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the other teams to be linked to the four-time All-Star.

