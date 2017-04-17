James Harden outdoes Russell Westbrook in Rockets' Game 1 victory

James Harden hits the layup with his right hand on one end, and Russell Westbrook one-ups him getting the layup to go plus the foul on the next possession. (0:26)

HOUSTON – James Harden was ice cold from behind the 3-point arc. Good thing he made just about everything else in the Houston Rockets' 118-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday evening in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

The Rockets' front man missed all six of the 3-pointers he took in the first half -- including an airball on his first shot of the day -- but he absolutely feasted inside against the normally stout Thunder backline, scoring 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the paint. Harden finished with 37 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

But his most impressive statistic came in leading the Rockets to a whopping 62 points in the paint to go with 31 second-chance points against an Oklahoma City team that led the NBA in rebounding. It was a surprising way for the Rockets, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting this season, to win a playoff opener. But it highlighted the diversity in Harden’s game that made him one of the favorites in the MVP race, along with his friend and former teammate, Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder point guard kept his team in it for the first half, but played only 13 minutes in the second half as Houston was turning the game into a blowout. Westbrook finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes, with an uncharacteristically poor plus-minus rating (minus-25) to go with 9 turnovers.

The Thunder got almost no offense from anyone beyond Westbrook and Andre Roberson (18 points). Fellow starters Steven Adams (six points, five rebounds), Taj Gibson (five points, 1 rebound) and Victor Oladipo (six points on 1-for-12 shooting) offered little support.

The Thunder was outrebounded 56-41 and outscored on second-chance points 31-4. It was their largest rebounding deficit of the season.

Patrick Beverley defended Westbrook for most of the night. He also poured in 21 points, hit four 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds in just under 26 minutes, despite being leveled by a sharp pick by Adams in the second half. That pick brought Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni out of his seat, yelling at the referees, who didn’t call a foul.

Beverley got up, shook off the hit and kept playing. When he was subbed out a few minutes later, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt -- sitting courtside -- was waiting with an admiring handshake.

Game 2 of the seven-game series is Wednesday in Houston.