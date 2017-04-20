Beard ascendant as Russell Westbrook's historic night not enough

James Harden's Euro step puts the Rockets back on top in the fourth quarter after the Thunder led for most of the game. (0:25)

HOUSTON -- Russell Westbrook could carry the Oklahoma City Thunder only so far.

The Thunder guard on Wednesday night scored the most points ever in a playoff triple-double, finishing with 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but he went cold in the fourth quarter as the Thunder fell 115-111 to the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into Game 3 Friday night in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook’s triple-double was just the sixth 40-plus-point triple-double in playoff history. The other five were recorded by Charles Barkley, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson (twice) and LeBron James. But after a sizzling three quarters, Westbrook went just 4-for-18 in the fourth quarter as the Rockets rallied behind Eric Gordon's 11 fourth-quarter points. James Harden scored seven of his 35 points in the fourth.

No matter who ends up winning this year’s NBA MVP when the results are announced June 26, the debate will likely rage for years. Harden. Westbrook. Kawhi Leonard. James. You can make a compelling argument for any of them, depending on your view of triple-doubles, advanced statistics, Mike D’Antoni-ball or the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster.

So for those who embrace debate, this first-round series between the Rockets and Thunder has set up as something of an early referendum on the just-closed MVP race.

If Game 1 was everything the Rockets hoped it would be, Game 2 was everything everyone else hoped the series would be, with back-and-forth action, an emotional finish, and brilliant games by Westbrook and Harden.

As in the regular season, Harden couldn’t match his former teammate’s across-the-board statistical brilliance, but he found a way to elevate his team to the win in a game the Rockets trailed by as many as 15 points. Harden posted 35 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. He made 18 of 20 free throws.

Oklahoma City has basically decided to mirror Harden’s minutes with shooting guard Andre Roberson's minutes. Roberson is OKC's best defender, and he makes Harden's life more difficult even though he can’t stop the Rockets star.

With the Rockets packing the paint Sunday in Game 1, daring anyone but Westbrook to beat them, the Thunder point guard had one of his most ineffective games of the year. The Rockets essentially did the same thing Tuesday, but Westbrook almost beat them single-handedly.

Roberson scored 12 points, while Victor Oladipo and Doug McDermott each had 11. But Oklahoma City is still looking for more from its supporting cast offensively and defensively. The Thunder lengthened their bench, looking for combinations -- and perhaps just extra bodies to throw at the historically good Houston offense. Thunder coach Billy Donovan played 12 players Wednesday.

Houston got 22 points from Gordon, 21 from Lou Williams and 15 from Patrick Beverley.