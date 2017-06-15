Which schools are in good shape for 2018, and which ones have work to do?

Insider

The 2018 class is starting to come into focus as we put the 2017 class behind us and inch closer to the all-important July live period. Schools are hoping to close on some prospects before the period begins, while others are planting seeds for a commitment flurry in the month of August. It’s still early in the process, with only five of 23 five-star prospects off the board and only two schools with more than one ESPN 60 prospect in the fold. Which schools have done the best work early, and which schools have a lot of work to do in the coming months?