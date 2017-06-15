Which schools are in good shape for 2018, and which ones have work to do?

The 2018 class is starting to come into focus as we put the 2017 class behind us and inch closer to the all-important July live period. Schools are hoping to close on some prospects before the period begins, while others are planting seeds for a commitment flurry in the month of August. It’s still early in the process, with only five of 23 five-star prospects off the board and only two schools with more than one ESPN 60 prospect in the fold. Which schools have done the best work early, and which schools have a lot of work to do in the coming months?
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 PG Brandon Williams to Arizona
9dPaul Biancardi
ESPN 100 in review: Surprises, musts and dominoes
16dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: Duke lands No. 1 PG Trevon Duval
31dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jordan Tucker picks Duke
33dPaul Biancardi
Which 2018 prospects are college hoops' blue bloods targeting?
34dJeff Borzello
How does five-star forward Kevin Knox fit in at Kentucky?
36dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Kevin Knox picks Kentucky
39dPaul Biancardi
Get up to speed with the top 10 recruitments in Class of 2018
42dJeff Borzello
How have NBA draft decisions swayed uncommitted 2017 prospects?
49dJeff Borzello
Hot Board: Where are the remaining ESPN 100 prospects going?
57dJeff Borzello
Insider