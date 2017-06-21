Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Gabe Brown picks Michigan State

Insider

Small forward Gabe Brown committed to Tom Izzo and Michigan State on Tuesday night, announcing his decision via Twitter. Brown, ranked No. 86 in the recently released ESPN 100, chose the Spartans over Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ohio State , Xavier, Missouri, Purdue, Northwestern and many others. Here's a look at what he'll bring to East Lansing.

Why he committed: Brown was recently offered by the Michigan State staff and staying close to home was an important factor in his decision. His father passed away a little over a year ago and wanted him to play for head coach Tom Izzo.

"Growing up my dad always wanted me to go Michigan State and play for Tom Izzo," Brown told ESPN.com. "I wanted to fulfill that dream. Tom Izzo is the greatest coach in the Big Ten and for him to coach me is amazing. He treated me like a son from day one."