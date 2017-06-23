        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Robby Carmody commits to Notre Dame

          ESPN 100 small forward Robby Carmody committed to Notre Dame on Thursday, choosing the Irish over Purdue, Michigan, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Maryland. Here's a look at what he'll bring to South Bend.

