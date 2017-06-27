        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Jalen Smith is a Terp

          10:03 AM ET
          Adam Finkelstein
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          Four star ESPN 100 power forward Jalen Smith took to his twitter account to announce his verbal commitment to the University of Maryland on Monday night, just one day after finishing his official visit. Here's a look at what Smith will bring to College Park.

