Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Javonte Smart picks LSU

ESPN 100 point guard Javonte Smart decided to stay home and play for new head coach Will Wade at LSU. His final list of schools were LSU, Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, UCLA and Oklahoma State. Here's a look at what the hometown prospect will bring to the Tigers.
