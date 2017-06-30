        <
          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Javonte Smart picks LSU

          5:40 PM ET
          Paul Biancardi
            National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          ESPN 100 point guard Javonte Smart decided to stay home and play for new head coach Will Wade at LSU. His final list of schools were LSU, Kansas, Kentucky, Florida, UCLA and Oklahoma State. Here's a look at what the hometown prospect will bring to the Tigers.

