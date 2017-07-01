Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Pete Nance picks Northwestern

Insider

ESPN 100 forward Pete Nance committed to play for Chris Collins at Northwestern on Thursday. He is the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and the younger brother of Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. Northwestern beat out Michigan and Ohio State. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Windy City.

Why he committed: The blend of a strong academic school along with a rising program in the Big Ten was too hard to turn down.

"Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University. #PoundTheRock #B1GCats," Nance Tweeted on Thursday.

What he brings: Nance is a unique-prospect who can play multiple positions on the floor. His overall body strength needs to increase but he's a dual threat from inside and outside, making him a difficult match up. His ball handling and decision making away from the basketball are a rare combination for a player with his 6-foot-10 frame. His skill level is impressive at his height and age, that's what makes him special. When he catches up to the physicality and speed of the game the Wildcats will have a legitimate all conference player on their roster.