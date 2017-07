Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Dane Goodwin to Notre Dame

Become an insider and get access to all our articles and tools.

ESPN 100 shooting guard Dane Goodwin gave Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey a verbal pledge on Wednesday night. Goodwin, a one-time Ohio State commit, picked the Irish over the Buckeyes and Villanova.

