        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Torrence Watson headed to Ohio State

          7:48 PM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 100 guard Torrence Watson gave his pledge to new Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann on Monday night. He chose the Buckeyes over Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa State and others. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Columbus.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.