          Can Vanderbilt convince five-star Darius Garland to stay home?

          Will Darius Garland say no to the big names for the lure of being close to home? AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)=
          9:58 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- The usual suspects dot Darius Garland’s school list: Duke, UCLA, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio State. Kentucky offered on Sunday.

          Not atypical for the No. 1-ranked point guard in a given class.

          Then there’s Vanderbilt, the hometown option. But in Garland’s case, the hometown option isn’t simply on his list for perception purposes. Bryce Drew has the Commodores deeply involved in Garland’s recruitment, and there was plenty of pre-summer buzz surrounding the idea of Garland staying home and playing at Vanderbilt.

