Can Vanderbilt convince five-star Darius Garland to stay home?

Insider

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- The usual suspects dot Darius Garland’s school list: Duke, UCLA, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio State. Kentucky offered on Sunday.

Not atypical for the No. 1-ranked point guard in a given class.

Then there’s Vanderbilt, the hometown option. But in Garland’s case, the hometown option isn’t simply on his list for perception purposes. Bryce Drew has the Commodores deeply involved in Garland’s recruitment, and there was plenty of pre-summer buzz surrounding the idea of Garland staying home and playing at Vanderbilt.