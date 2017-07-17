        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Reggie Perry picks Mississippi State

          2:31 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            Close
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
            Follow on Twitter

          Mississippi State landed a huge commitment from five-star power forward Reggie Perry on Monday morning, who became the first player to commit to the Bulldogs in the class of 2018. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Starkville.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.