Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jerome Hunter commits to Indiana

ESPN 100 forward Jerome Hunter committed to Indiana on Monday, choosing the Hoosiers over Ohio State, Michigan and others. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Bloomington.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Reggie Perry picks Mississippi State
32mAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Torrence Watson headed to Ohio State
6dPaul Biancardi
What coaches will be watching at the Nike Peach Jam
6dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Dane Goodwin to Notre Dame
11dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Darius Bazley picks Syracuse
14dAdam Finkelstein
What to watch in recruiting's most important month
14dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Kevin Porter commits to USC
15dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 25 SG Kyree Walker to ASU
15dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Pete Nance picks Northwestern
16dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Javonte Smart picks LSU
17dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 power forward Taeshon Cherry is a Trojan
17dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Cole Swider picks Villanova
17dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Marcus Bingham commits to Michigan State
17dPaul Biancardi
Insider