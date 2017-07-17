        <
          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jerome Hunter commits to Indiana

          2:58 PM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          ESPN 100 forward Jerome Hunter committed to Indiana on Monday, choosing the Hoosiers over Ohio State, Michigan and others. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Bloomington.

