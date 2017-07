Insider

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C -- If you wanted to find Mike Krzyzewski at the Nike Peach Jam last week, one place to start was on whichever court Tre Jones’ Howard Pulley team was playing.

Jones, a five-star prospect in the 2018 class, is at the top of the target board for Duke. The Blue Devils are losing Grayson Allen and elite incoming guard Trevon Duval from their backcourt after next season, so they need a point guard replacement.