Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Joey Hauser picks Marquette

ESPN 100 forward Joey Hauser verbally committed to Marquette on Sunday, choosing the Golden Eagles over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Milwaukee.

