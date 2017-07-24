        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Joey Hauser picks Marquette

          8:43 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 100 forward Joey Hauser verbally committed to Marquette on Sunday, choosing the Golden Eagles over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Purdue, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Milwaukee.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.