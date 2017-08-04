        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 60 Mitchell twins pick Maryland

          Maryland and head coach Mark Turgeon landed a pair of verbal commitments on Friday from ESPN 60 big man Makhi Mitchell and his twin brother Makhel. Here's a look at what the big men will bring to College Park.

