        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Brock Cunningham commits to Texas

          3:18 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            Close
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
            Follow on Twitter

          Texas head coach Shaka Smart landed his first verbal commitment in the class of 2018 on Friday from local product Brock Cunningham. Here's a look at what the ESPN 100 forward will bring to Austin.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.