          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Gerald Liddell to Texas

          8:42 AM ET
          Paul Biancardi
            National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          ESPN 100 small forward Gerald Liddell announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday night, choosing the Longhorns over SMU, Arizona, Oregon and UCLA. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Austin.

