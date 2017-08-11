        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG A.J. Green commits to Northern Iowa

          6:33 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            Close
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
            Follow on Twitter

          Northern Iowa stole one for the Missouri Valley Conference on Friday when ESPN 100 lead guard A.J. Green committed to the Panthers. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Cedar Falls.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.