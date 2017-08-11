Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG A.J. Green commits to Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa stole one for the Missouri Valley Conference on Friday when ESPN 100 lead guard A.J. Green committed to the Panthers. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Cedar Falls.
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 PG Jeremiah Francis picks Tar Heels
1hPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Gerald Liddell to Texas
10hPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Jahvon Quinerly picks Arizona
3dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Montez Mathis picks Rutgers
7dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Brock Cunningham commits to Texas
7dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 Makhi Mitchell, and twin brother, pick Maryland
7dAdam Finkelstein
What we learned from the July recruiting period
10dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Joey Hauser picks Marquette
18dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jerome Hunter commits to Indiana
25dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Reggie Perry picks Mississippi State
25dAdam Finkelstein
Can Vanderbilt convince five-star Darius Garland to stay home?
25dJeff Borzello
Insider