          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Tre Jones commits to Duke

          7:14 PM ET
          Paul Biancardi
            National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          Tre Jones, the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2018, made his college decision today as he selected Duke over Minnesota, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and UCLA . Jones a five star recruit is the first commitment for the Blue Devils in the class of 2018.

