Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Tre Jones commits to Duke

Tre Jones, the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2018, made his college decision today as he selected Duke over Minnesota, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and UCLA . Jones a five star recruit is the first commitment for the Blue Devils in the class of 2018.
