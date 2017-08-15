Scout's Take: How Marvin Bagley fits in at Duke

The nation's top high school prospect, Marvin Bagley III, announced live on Tuesday night's edition of SportsCenter that he will be attending Duke as a member of the class of 2017. He chose the Blue Devils over USC and UCLA.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Tre Jones commits to Duke
1dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG A.J. Green commits to Northern Iowa
3dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 PG Jeremiah Francis picks Tar Heels
3dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Gerald Liddell to Texas
4dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Jahvon Quinerly picks Arizona
6dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Montez Mathis picks Rutgers
10dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Brock Cunningham commits to Texas
10dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 Makhi Mitchell, and twin brother, pick Maryland
10dAdam Finkelstein
What we learned from the July recruiting period
14dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Joey Hauser picks Marquette
22dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jerome Hunter commits to Indiana
28dPaul Biancardi
Insider