Scout's Take: How Marvin Bagley fits in at Duke

Paul Biancardi believes Marvin Bagley III's commitment to Duke makes them a contender for the national championship, and Biancardi calls him "a future All-Star in the NBA." (1:04)

The nation's top high school prospect, Marvin Bagley III, announced live on Tuesday night's edition of SportsCenter that he will be attending Duke as a member of the class of 2017. He chose the Blue Devils over USC and UCLA.