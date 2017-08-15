        <
          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: How Marvin Bagley fits in at Duke

          play
          Bagley 'changes the race for the national title' (1:04)

          Paul Biancardi believes Marvin Bagley III's commitment to Duke makes them a contender for the national championship, and Biancardi calls him "a future All-Star in the NBA." (1:04)

          11:56 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
            Follow on Twitter

          The nation's top high school prospect, Marvin Bagley III, announced live on Tuesday night's edition of SportsCenter that he will be attending Duke as a member of the class of 2017. He chose the Blue Devils over USC and UCLA.

