Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jaylen Hoard picks Wake Forest

Insider

Five star prospect Jaylen Hoard, who recently moved up to the fifth-ranked small forward and the No. 19 overall player in the senior class, committed to Wake Forest on Saturday over Maryland and USC.

He recently made an unofficial visit to Wake Forest and felt the coaching staff, school and timing was right.

This summer Hoard was a member of the French National Team during the FIBA U17 World Championships and was one of the top scorers in the tournament, averaging 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Originally from Le Havre, France, Hoard is playing his final high School basketball season at High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan Christian. The team is coached by Keith Gatlin, who played against Antwon Hoard, Jaylen's dad, professionally in France.<

"North Carolina is my second home and going to Wake Forest allows me to stay close to my second home," Hoard told ESPN.com. "Danny Manning has a strong history in the game as a player and coach and I feel he can help develop my game. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. They've seen me play at my best and my worst and still made me a priority. I can trust them."

What he brings: Hoard displays true scoring versatility combined with high-level athletic ability. His game is polished, mature and unselfish. His ability to step out behind the arc and make open 3s with efficiency and not by volume is impressive. Inside the arc and outside the paint he demonstrates an extremely soft touch, especially in the mid-range and mid-post area. Over time he has learned how to put his body on the block and score by way of a turnaround jumper and a hard drop-step. He contributes in the rebounding department especially on the offensive glass as he's known for gaining second-chance opportunities. His passing is underrated as he can create shots for others by attacking help defenders both in post and on perimeter.

Hoard finished off an impressive spring and summer campaign playing for Team CP3 in the EYBL and at the Nike Basketball Academy, scoring 23 points and grabbing 9 rebounds in the championship game.

How he fits: Wake Forest continues to add pieces to the puzzle as they as make a push to try and finish in the upper echelon of the ACC. With a player like Hoard the program can elevate. Wake Forest has been trying to play a faster brand of basketball under Manning, and with the addition of Hoard and others in the last few classes the style of play will continue with better results.

Who he reminds us of: He has shades of another player from France currently in the NBA in Nicolas Batum. The length, size and versatility stand out at the same stage. Both are wing-types with efficient jump shots and also skilled passers who are unselfish. Their defensive versatility is also similar as both can slide up or down position and defend the ball or the post with intensity. The roster is growing with talent and with no major losses on the horizon the fit for Hoard to come in and impact is perfect.

How the class is shaping up: Hoard is the most impactful recruit Manning has brought to Wake Forest in his tenure. The pledge gives Wake Forest their second commitment of the 2018 class. Hoard joins four-star prospect Sharone Wright. The Wake Forest staff is setting their sights on bringing in more talent to Winston-Salem. Two ESPN 100 talents are looking hard at Wake in Ayo Dosunmu and Mike Devoe. The Demon Deacons also have their second French prospect on their roster as Hoard joins 6-foot-11 center Olivier Sarr.