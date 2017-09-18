        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Antwann Jones to Oklahoma State

          8:42 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          Four-star shooting guard Antwann Jones made his college decision Sunday, committing to Oklahoma State following his visit to Stillwater this past weekend. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Cowboys.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.