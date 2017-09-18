        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nate Hinton picks Houston

          11:30 AM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          Kelvin Sampson and his University of Houston basketball program had been in the news in recent weeks for spearheading a massive charity effort, among coaches at all levels, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. On Sunday night though, Houston made national headlines for another reason, landing a verbal commitment from ESPN 100 product Nate Hinton. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Cougars.

