Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nate Hinton picks Houston

Kelvin Sampson and his University of Houston basketball program had been in the news in recent weeks for spearheading a massive charity effort, among coaches at all levels, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. On Sunday night though, Houston made national headlines for another reason, landing a verbal commitment from ESPN 100 product Nate Hinton. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Cougars.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Antwann Jones to Oklahoma State
3hPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 center Immanuel Bates picks NC State
3dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Naz Reid picks LSU
6dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG James Akinjo to UConn
7dPaul Biancardi
What has happened so far in the 2018 class?
10dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Marcus Zegarowski commits to Creighton
14dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Cam Reddish to Duke
16dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Silvio De Sousa picks Kansas
19dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jaylen Hoard picks Wake Forest
23dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: How Marvin Bagley fits in at Duke
35dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Tre Jones commits to Duke
36dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG A.J. Green commits to Northern Iowa
38dAdam Finkelstein
Insider