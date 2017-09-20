The most interesting five-star recruitments in the Class of 2018

Insider

As summer officially turns into fall, people who follow recruiting closely can begin to read tea leaves and figure out where certain players are leaning for a commitment. Sometimes, it's easy -- like when five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley publicly declared that Kentucky was his favorite. It's usually not that obvious, but sometimes there are clear trends like Nazreon Reid leaning toward LSU, where he committed last week. Toward the top of the ESPN 100 rankings, though, several recruitments are shaping up as clear two- or three-team battles that could last past the early signing period.

Here are the most interesting: