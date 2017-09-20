Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Emmanuel Dowuona commits to Purdue

Purdue landed an important commitment on Tuesday night from ESPN 100 big man Emmanuel Dowuona, solidifying the immediate impact center they had been targeting. Here's a look at what the Ghana native will bring to West Lafayette.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Jaedon LeDee to Ohio State
16hPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Isaiah Mucius commits to Wake Forest
2dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nate Hinton picks Houston
2dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Antwann Jones to Oklahoma State
2dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 center Immanuel Bates picks NC State
5dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Naz Reid picks LSU
8dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG James Akinjo to UConn
9dPaul Biancardi
What has happened so far in the 2018 class?
12dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Marcus Zegarowski commits to Creighton
16dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Cam Reddish to Duke
18dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Silvio De Sousa picks Kansas
21dAdam Finkelstein
Insider