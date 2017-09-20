        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Emmanuel Dowuona commits to Purdue

          10:24 AM ET
          Adam Finkelstein
          Purdue landed an important commitment on Tuesday night from ESPN 100 big man Emmanuel Dowuona, solidifying the immediate impact center they had been targeting. Here's a look at what the Ghana native will bring to West Lafayette.

