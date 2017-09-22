Hot Board: R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson taking visits

Insider

Players in the bottom half of the ESPN 100 are flying off the board every day, but things are going a little slower toward the top of the rankings. That could begin to change in the coming weeks, though, as five-star prospects are starting to really dive into their official visit schedules. By the end of this weekend, the No. 1 prospect in 2018 will have completed four of his five official visits, and five of the other 12 uncommitted five-star prospects are also hitting the road this weekend. Don’t expect any commitments just yet, though.