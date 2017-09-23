        <
          ESPN 100 PG Mike Devoe headed to Georgia Tech

          5:02 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          ESPN 100 point guard Mike Devoe announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Saturday, giving Josh Pastner just the piece he was looking for in the backcourt. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Atlanta.

