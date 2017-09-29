Hot Board: Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky host key visitors

Insider

The college basketball and recruiting worlds were rocked on Tuesday, with assistant coaches, sneaker company executives and agents intertwined in an alleged fraud and corruption scheme. It will undoubtedly cast a shadow over many recent high-profile commitments, as well as many of the elite-level recruitments set to end over the next couple months. But recruiting itself never stops. And the show goes on this weekend for plenty of high-major programs and ESPN 100 recruits.

Oregon set to host three top-50 recruits

Oregon coach Dana Altman has one of the biggest weekends on the recruiting trail this month, with two five-star prospects and three ESPN 100 prospects all expected in Eugene. Bol Bol (No. 4 in the ESPN 100) is the headliner. The 7-foot-2 center is one of the highest-ceiling prospects in the 2018 class, and a little more consistency could see him push even higher in the rankings. This will be his first official visit, although he did go to UCLA unofficially last week. Arizona, Kentucky and USC are also involved and have official visits scheduled. Five-star forward Emmitt Williams (No. 20) will also be on campus. Williams has played his recruitment very close to the vest, and this will also be his first official visit. The Ducks are considered one of the favorites to land Williams, as he doesn’t have any other official visits scheduled. LSU and USC, along with in-state Miami and Florida, are also in the mix. Although Payton Pritchard still has three years of eligibility left, Oregon wants a point guard in 2018 as insurance. Finally, Altman will welcome Will Richardson (No. 38) this weekend. Many were surprised when Richardson left his Georgia official visit without committing, and the Bulldogs are still likely the favorite. Gonzaga and Ohio State are also involved.

Bol Bol

Prediction: Arizona