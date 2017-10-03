        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Andrew Nembhard picks Florida

          11:49 AM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
          ESPN 100 point guard Andrew Nembhard announced his verbal commitment to Florida on Monday night, beginning what could be a very big couple of days for Michael White and the Gators. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Gainesville.

