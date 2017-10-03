Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Andrew Nembhard picks Florida

ESPN 100 point guard Andrew Nembhard announced his verbal commitment to Florida on Monday night, beginning what could be a very big couple of days for Michael White and the Gators. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Gainesville.
Hot Board: Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky host key visitors
4dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Nate Laszewski commits to Notre Dame
6dAdam Finkelstein
Resetting the 2018 point guard recruiting landscape
6dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C David McCormack picks Kansas
9dPaul Biancardi
ESPN 100 PG Mike Devoe headed to Georgia Tech
10dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Luther Muhammad picks Ohio State
11dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Immanuel Quickley commits to Kentucky
11dPaul Biancardi
Hot Board: R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson taking visits
11dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Louis King picks Oregon
12dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Emmanuel Dowuona commits to Purdue
13dAdam Finkelstein
The most interesting five-star recruitments in the Class of 2018
13dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Jaedon LeDee to Ohio State
14dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Isaiah Mucius commits to Wake Forest
15dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nate Hinton picks Houston
15dAdam Finkelstein
Insider