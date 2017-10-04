Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nassir Little commits to UNC

Insider

Five star prospect Nassir Little committed to North Carolina on Wednesday. His final decision came down to Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels. This is the third ESPN 100 prospect for head coach Roy Williams and the defending National Champions in the class of 2018.

Why he committed: The recruiting process had intensified for Little with his emerging performances last summer.

"It's been hectic for sure but I have worked for these opportunities and [interest from] great schools," Little told ESPN.com. "I will be headed to North Carolina [with] the opportunity to play right away, win, and have a chance of reaching my goal to play in the NBA."

There were many reasons he picked the Tar Heels.

"North Carolina was my favorite school growing up," he added. "I would watch them whenever I could. My dad is from Greenville N.C. and he always liked the Tar Heels. The program is coming off so much success and I am excited to play with the other recruits Coby White and Rechon Black."

Little leaned on current UNC guard Joel Berry during his visit as both played their high school basketball in Florida.

"Joel told me he loves coach Williams because he is genuine," he said. "He truly cares about the players both on and off the court. That means a lot to me."

A high level student who takes his school work seriously, Little describe his academic plan.

"My academic degree from UNC will set me up for life. I pride myself in being more than an athlete. Someday soon the body wears down and having an education is what carriers you in life."

What he brings: Little made a big jump in our recent rankings and landed in the top ten. Over the years Little boasted an energy and effort level that put him on the map. Once he entered the ESPN 60 as a junior he made steady progress on his skills and defense while making his intensity his top strenth. He impacts the game with his tenacity in the transition game by driving the ball and finishing through bumps and fouls. On the defensive end he made his name by locking up on the ball to make stops, shrinking the floor from the help-side and cleaning up on the defensive glass. Little has made enormous strides in his skill development as his overall efficiency on the offensive end is evident. He's a pure wing with strength and explosiveness to score in the paint. On the perimeter he can hit a three but is best at attacking the closeout with his drive game and occasional pull up jumper. After winning the National Championship last year and coming within a possession of winning it all two years ago, Little gives the Tar Heels a combination of talent and toughness with mismatch ability. He is clearly one of the best two-way players in the class.

How he fits: When you think North Carolina basketball under Roy Williams you think of championships. They are successful in many categories but one would immediately look at their transition game and their rebounding advantage as two areas of dominance. With the upcoming departures of Joel Berry II, Theo Pinson and Cameron Johnson, the Tar Heels are looking to bring in two impact players. Little can play the role of a do-it-all player. Hall of Fame head coach Williams has been more open over the years to playing a small ball line up and with the addition of Little that flexibility just increased. His talent and toughness allows him to play multiple positions on the floor with influence. On the defensive end Little will rebound and can push the ball with speed and control up the floor, or throw the outlet and fill the lane. He converts on both ends of the court and will continue to help the Tar Heels be ultra-successful on the glass and in transition. The fit of playing man-to-man defense and denying the passing lanes, along with trapping and switching screens then converting to score is what Little is all about.

Who he reminds us of: Little has shades of current Boston Celtic forward Jaylen Brown as both made their name on the high school circuit by playing with a high motor combined with extreme athletic ability. Little actually shoots the ball better at the same stage. Brown and Little both play above the rim and can outwork their opponent as well as outthink them with a basketball IQ and mismatch skill. Each player is an elite athlete with emerging skills to score against a half-court defense. Both have a high ceiling in the game at a young age.

How the class is shaping up: Little will join fellow ESPN 100 prospects White and Black. Last year the Tar Heels brought in the No. 17 overall class which consisted of five recruits. This class is loading up to be a potential top five group depending who else they land. The staff has been extremely active with ESPN 100's Zion Williamson, Romeo Langford and Simi Shittu. They have also made a handful of 2019 ESPN 60 prospects a priority such as James Wiseman, Vernon Carey Jr., Scottie Lewis, Bryan Antoine, Armando Bacot, Ashton Hagans, and Josh Nickelberry.