Hot Board: USA Basketball the primary destination this weekend

Insider

Elite prospects from the 2018 class have been flying around the country the past several weekends, taking official visits and advancing in their recruitments. That quiets down for the most part this weekend, as the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will be the destination of choice for dozens of top prospects. Fifteen of the top 17 American high school basketball players will be among those in attendance, along with the top two juniors in the country and seven of the top 10 sophomores.

The lone five-star to make an official visit this weekend is Canada native Simi Shittu (No. 6), who heads to Vanderbilt.

With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the recruitments for each of the 2018 prospects expected to be in Colorado.

Note: Cameron Reddish (Duke), Darius Bazley (Syracuse), Tre Jones (Duke), Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky), Nassir Little (North Carolina), Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), Jahvon Quinerly (Arizona) and Tyler Herro (Wisconsin) are already committed.