          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Jalen Carey picks Syracuse

          10:51 PM ET
          Adam Finkelstein
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 100 guard Jalen Carey made a verbal commitment to Syracuse on Wednesday night, giving the Orange just the guard they wanted in the class of 2018. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Orange.

