          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 60 SF Patrick McCaffery commits to Iowa

          8:17 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            Close
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on Twitter

          Junior four-star wing Patrick McCaffery, ranked No. 30 overall in the ESPN 60, made a verbal commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes, where his father, Fran McCaffery, is the head coach. As a sophomore, Patrick was a big part of a state championship team at Iowa City West High School. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Hawkeyes after he graduates in 2019.

