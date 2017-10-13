        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Hot Board: Five-stars flock to Big Blue Madness

          John Calipari speaks at last year's Big Blue Madness. AP Photo/James Crisp
          10:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          After a quiet weekend because of USA Basketball hosting its junior national team minicamp, official visits are back in a big way across the country. Six five-star prospects are hitting the road for visits, with another several ESPN 100 prospects joining them.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.