Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Devon Dotson picks Kansas

ESPN 100 point guard Devon Dotson, the No. 26 overall prospect, announced his decision for Kansas over Maryland on Friday. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Lawrence.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG David Duke commits to Providence
1hAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Five-stars flock to Big Blue Madness
10hJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jules Bernard picks UCLA
2dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Jermaine Harris picks Rhode Island
7dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 SF Patrick McCaffery commits to Iowa
8dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Jalen Carey picks Syracuse
9dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nassir Little commits to UNC
9dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Noah Locke commits to Florida
10dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Andrew Nembhard picks Florida
10dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky host key visitors
14dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Nate Laszewski commits to Notre Dame
16dAdam Finkelstein
Resetting the 2018 point guard recruiting landscape
16dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C David McCormack picks Kansas
19dPaul Biancardi
Insider