          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Josh LeBlanc picks Hoyas

          3:32 PM ET
          Paul Biancardi
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          ESPN 100 forward Josh LeBlanc committed to Georgetown on Saturday. He picked the Hoyas over Texas A&M. This is the first ESPN 100 prospect for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the floor.

