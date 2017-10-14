Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Eric Ayala commits to Maryland

ESPN 100 guard Eric Ayala announced his verbal commitment to the University of Maryland on Saturday, giving Mark Turgeon and his staff their latest recruiting win. Here's a look at what he'll bring to College Park.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Josh LeBlanc picks Hoyas
5hPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Devon Dotson picks Kansas
1dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG David Duke commits to Providence
1dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Five-stars flock to Big Blue Madness
1dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jules Bernard picks UCLA
3dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Jermaine Harris picks Rhode Island
8dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 SF Patrick McCaffery commits to Iowa
9dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Jalen Carey picks Syracuse
10dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nassir Little commits to UNC
10dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Noah Locke commits to Florida
11dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Andrew Nembhard picks Florida
11dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky host key visitors
15dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Nate Laszewski commits to Notre Dame
17dAdam Finkelstein
Insider