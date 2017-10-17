        <
          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Jared Butler picks Alabama

          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          One of the top remaining point guards in the class of 2018, Jared Butler, committed Alabama on Monday night. He chose the Crimson Tide over Baylor. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Tuscaloosa.

