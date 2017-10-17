Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Jared Butler picks Alabama

One of the top remaining point guards in the class of 2018, Jared Butler, committed Alabama on Monday night. He chose the Crimson Tide over Baylor. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Tuscaloosa.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Eric Ayala commits to Maryland
2dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Josh LeBlanc picks Hoyas
2dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Devon Dotson picks Kansas
3dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG David Duke commits to Providence
3dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Five-stars flock to Big Blue Madness
3dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jules Bernard picks UCLA
5dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Jermaine Harris picks Rhode Island
10dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: USA Basketball the primary destination this weekend
10dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 SF Patrick McCaffery commits to Iowa
11dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Jalen Carey picks Syracuse
12dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nassir Little commits to UNC
12dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Noah Locke commits to Florida
13dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Andrew Nembhard picks Florida
13dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky host key visitors
18dJeff Borzello
Insider