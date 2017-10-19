Scout's Take: 5-star SG Luguentz Dort commits to Arizona State

Luguentz Dort, an ESPN.com five-star prospect, announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State during a midnight madness celebration at the Athlete Institute Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Tempe.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Jared Butler picks Alabama
2dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Eric Ayala commits to Maryland
4dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Josh LeBlanc picks Hoyas
4dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Devon Dotson picks Kansas
5dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG David Duke commits to Providence
5dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Five-stars flock to Big Blue Madness
5dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jules Bernard picks UCLA
7dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Jermaine Harris picks Rhode Island
12dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: USA Basketball the primary destination this weekend
12dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 SF Patrick McCaffery commits to Iowa
13dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Jalen Carey picks Syracuse
14dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Nassir Little commits to UNC
14dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Noah Locke commits to Florida
15dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Andrew Nembhard picks Florida
15dAdam Finkelstein
Insider