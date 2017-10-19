        <
          Scout's Take: 5-star SG Luguentz Dort commits to Arizona State

          9:02 PM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          Luguentz Dort, an ESPN.com five-star prospect, announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State during a midnight madness celebration at the Athlete Institute Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Tempe.

