          Hot Board: Hoosier Hysteria welcomes five-stars; Zion Williamson visits Duke

          Archie Miller has been effective on the recruiting trail since going to Indiana. Abbie Parr/Getty Images
          10:25 AM ET
          Jeff Borzello
            Basketball recruiting insider.
            Joined ESPN in 2014.
            Graduate of University of Delaware.
          We’re suddenly less than three weeks from the start of the early signing period and things are starting to wind down for several top men's basketball prospects. Only three of the top 10 in 2018 are committed, but the number of uncommitted prospects is dwindling. Of the 24 five-star seniors, only seven are uncommitted -- and only 16 of the remaining 76 players in the ESPN 100 are still on the board. With that said, outside of a handful of high-level prospects taking trips this weekend, it’s fairly quiet across the landscape.

