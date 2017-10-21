Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Darius Days commits to LSU

ESPN 100 four star forward Darius Days picked his birthday to make his verbal commitment, and when it was all said and done, it was LSU and head coach Will Wade who were celebrating. Here's what he'll bring to Baton Rouge.
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Ayo Dosunmu picks Illinois
1dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: 5-star SG Luguentz Dort commits to Arizona State
2dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Jared Butler picks Alabama
4dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Eric Ayala commits to Maryland
6dAdam Finkelstein
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Josh LeBlanc picks Hoyas
6dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Devon Dotson picks Kansas
7dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG David Duke commits to Providence
7dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: Five-stars flock to Big Blue Madness
8dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SF Jules Bernard picks UCLA
10dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Jermaine Harris picks Rhode Island
14dAdam Finkelstein
Hot Board: USA Basketball the primary destination this weekend
15dJeff Borzello
Scout's Take: ESPN 60 SF Patrick McCaffery commits to Iowa
15dPaul Biancardi
Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Jalen Carey picks Syracuse
16dAdam Finkelstein
Insider