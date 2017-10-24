        <
          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Elijah Weaver picks USC

          Elijah Weaver is known to excel in transition, but the USC-bound point guard also possesses a strong pull-up game. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          9:02 PM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          Four-star point guard Elijah Weaver made his college decision on Monday, committing to Southern California over Ohio State, Florida and Oklahoma State. Here's a look at what he'll bring to the Trojans.

