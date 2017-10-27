        <
          Hot Board: Visits wind down for five-star prospects

          Zion Williamson, will visit North Carolina next, rather than UCLA.
          10:00 AM ET
          Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Visits continue to wind down for five-star prospects, as the countdown clock to the early signing period enters its final two weeks. There are only 11 five-star prospects still uncommitted, and four of them are done with their official visits. Of the remaining seven, four of them have no visits planned after this weekend. In other words, it could be a quiet couple of weeks --- but a busy early signing period.

