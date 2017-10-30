Scout's Take: ESPN 60 PF Joey Baker commits to Duke

Five-star prospect Joey Baker, who sits at No. 13 overall in the class of 2019, verbally committed to Duke over UCLA, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Texas, Kansas, and Florida. It's the first commitment for Duke in the junior class. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Durham.
